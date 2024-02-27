PM Modi in Kerala today: Prime Minister Modi to announce names of four test pilots for Gaganyaan mission during VSSC visit.

PM Modi in Kerala today: The Prime Minister is scheduled to commence his visit from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, he will inaugurate three projects aimed at providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector. These projects have been developed at a combined cost of approximately ₹1800 crore.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates. “The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres," the release stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Narendra Modi wrote, “In Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow, I will be at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where 3 key projects relating to the space sector will be inaugurated. These projects will ensure better technical facilities for the sector. I will also review the progress in the Gaganyaan Mission."

Who are the astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to reveal the names of four test pilots selected for India's inaugural human spaceflight mission, 'Gaganyaan', during his visit to the VSSC.

As reported by Times of India (TOI) citing sources, “One of the four pilots chosen for the Gaganyaan mission will also be selected for the International Space Station (ISS) mission, which was agreed upon between ISRO and NASA during the Prime Minister's state visit to the United States." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sources further informed TOI that the series of Gaganyaan tests have been planned before the final mission. Currently, Isro is working on three un-crewed missions — LVM3-G1 , LVM3-G2 and Vyommitra (humanoid) mission — that are independent of each other. “One mission will be launched (by this year) based on the readiness of different subsystems and qualifications," the source informed TOI.

What are the projects being launched by PM? As per an official release by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), “The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further stated that the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. “This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies," it added.

The new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles. The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

