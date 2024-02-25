PM Modi highlights 'Nari Shakti' progress in every sector, praises 'Mann Ki Baat' for fostering unity. Tiger population increases due to government efforts, Chandrapur Reserve surpasses 250. 'Mann Ki Baat' reaches diverse Indian segments, reflecting on transformative impact over past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the 110th edition of Mann Ki Baat, continuing the monthly tradition typically scheduled for the last Sunday of each month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi said, “Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones? But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them."

PM Modi addressing the 110th Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi further added, “A few days later, on March 3 is World Wildlife Day This day is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the conservation of wildlife. This year, digital innovation has been given top priority in the theme of World Wildlife Day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi further hailed the women's empowerment and said that ‘Nari Shakti’ is progressing in every section of life. Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a significant platform that empowers and fosters unity among the people.

PM Modi says, “Due to the efforts of the government in the last few years, the number of tigers in the country has increased. The number of tigers in the Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra has crossed the figure of 250. Here cameras have been installed at the border of the village and the forest. Whenever a tiger comes close to the village local people get an alert on their mobile phones with the help of AI."

In a previous episode, the Prime Minister reflected on the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' over the past decade and highlighted the transformative impact of radio, particularly citing the example of the program's influence in Chhattisgarh's Hamar Hathi-Hamar Goth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mann Ki Baat, which was inaugurated on October 3, 2014, is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, extending its reach to diverse segments of Indian society such as women, the elderly, and the youth.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!