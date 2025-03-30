PM Modi in Nagpur today, to pay tribute to RSS founders: Full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning. During his visit, he will visit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar’s memorial and pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the RSS function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival. Headquartered in Nagpur, the RSS is the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What is PM Modi's itinerary? A government release said PM Modi will land in Nagpur and visit Smruti Mandir at around 9 AM to pay homage to the RSS's founding fathers. The memorials of Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, the RSS's second Sarsanghchalak, are at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur.

Modi will also pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the late leader embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

At around 10 AM, Modi lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility. The institute was founded in memory of Golwalkar. The facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Modi will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built 1,250 m long and 25 m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions in Nagpur.

Modi in Chhattisgarh too Modi is also visiting Chhattisgarh today. Around 3.30 pm, the will travel to Bilaspur and lay the foundation stone for development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over ₹33,700 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over ₹9,790 crore in the state

He will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects of POWERGRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over ₹560 crore.

Educational initiatives Modi will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives at 1.30 pm: SHRI Schools across 29 districts in the state and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur. Under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme, 130 schools will be upgraded.

These schools will help provide high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.

During PM Modi's visit, the Griha Pravesh of three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) will be held, and the prime minister will hand over the keys to some beneficiaries under this scheme.