Continuing his trademark pitch for Lok Sabha polls 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the public gathering in Adilabad, Telangana, saying, ‘abki baar, 400 paar…’ However, the Prime Minister further claimed that the gathering was not an electoral meeting but that he had visited the state for 'Vikas Utsav'.

Here are the top 8 quotes from the rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why even the people of Telangana are saying..."abki baar, 400 paar..." Noting that the people of Telangana are yet to get their due, Modi said, "...Even after several decades post-independence, the contribution made by the people of Telangana was never given due respect. After 2014, the BJP government at the Centre gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community." “Could anyone have imagined that a tribal woman would become the President of the country? Could anyone have imagined that the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be celebrated as a national festival? For the development of tribals, BJP government formed a separate ministry."

Slamming the opposition, he said, “...They (opposition) keep talking about elections...Yesterday, for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India - the top team of around 125 people. I didn't discuss elections; I elaborately discussed the action plan for the 'Vikst Bharat Nirman'..."

Speaking about the INDI Alliance, he said, “Leaders of INDI Alliance who are involved in corruption, dynasty and appeasement are going berserk. They have now come out with their real manifesto for the 2024 elections. When I question their dynasty politics, they start saying that Modi doesn't have a family...My life is like an open book."

“Claiming that the entire nation is his family", he said, "people of the country know and understand me very well...When I work late into the night and news comes out, lakhs of people write to me to not work so much and rest well. I left my home as a child with a dream in my eyes...That I will live for the people of the country, every moment of my life will be for you, I will not have personal dreams but your dreams will be my resolve. I will spend my life to fulfill your dreams and brighten the future of your children."

He added, “That is why I say that crores of people in the country consider me as their own and love me like a member of their family. So, I say that 140 crore people of the country are my family..."

Further claiming that his visit to Telangana had nothing to do with elections, He says, "All of you are participating in this 'Vikas Utsav' in such large numbers. We are thankful to you...A few people are compelled by their habits. They are not habitual of working hard. So, they say easily that it is an electoral meeting. A few people who do different types of analysis should understand that this is not an electoral meeting; elections have not been announced today...I have come here to celebrate the 'Vikas Utsav' here in Telangana..."

