 PM Modi to lay foundation for Kalki Dham temple, led by expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod's trust | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi to lay foundation for Kalki Dham temple, led by expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod's trust
BackBack

PM Modi to lay foundation for Kalki Dham temple, led by expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod's trust

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh to lay the cornerstone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and inaugurate projects worth over ₹10 lakh crore during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for a day on Monday. During his visit, he will lay the cornerstone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and deliver a speech to the audience, as stated in an official announcement.

The temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for “anti-party remarks" days after he had met PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.

Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI, “It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will reach here around 10:25 am. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham."

Also Read: PM Modi shares strategy 'for next 100 days' during BJP convention: 'Not asking for third term to enjoy power...'

“The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries," said the statement issued on Saturday.

The initiatives cover various sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education, among others.

Approximately 5,000 individuals are expected to participate in the program, including industrialists, delegates from leading global and Indian companies, ambassadors, high commissioners, and other esteemed guests.

Also Read: PM Modi shares strategy 'for next 100 days' during BJP convention: 'Not asking for third term to enjoy power...'

Additionally, around 1:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 14,000 projects throughout Uttar Pradesh, collectively valued at over 10 lakh crore, during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony. These projects stem from investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects span various sectors including Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others.

Also Read: ‘No doubt, PM Modi will retain power’: Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Around 5,000 attendees, comprising prominent industrialists, delegates from leading Indian and global corporations, as well as ambassadors, high commissioners, and other esteemed guests, are expected to participate in the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App