Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh for a day on Monday. During his visit, he will lay the cornerstone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and deliver a speech to the audience, as stated in an official announcement.

The temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for “anti-party remarks" days after he had met PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.

Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI, "It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will reach here around 10:25 am. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham."

“The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries," said the statement issued on Saturday.

The initiatives cover various sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education, among others.

Approximately 5,000 individuals are expected to participate in the program, including industrialists, delegates from leading global and Indian companies, ambassadors, high commissioners, and other esteemed guests.

Additionally, around 1:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 14,000 projects throughout Uttar Pradesh, collectively valued at over ₹10 lakh crore, during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony. These projects stem from investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects span various sectors including Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others.

Around 5,000 attendees, comprising prominent industrialists, delegates from leading Indian and global corporations, as well as ambassadors, high commissioners, and other esteemed guests, are expected to participate in the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

