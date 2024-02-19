PM Modi lays foundation for Kalki Dham: ‘Not only temples, we are also building medical colleges’ | 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the laying of the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham temple, emphasizing the importance of this new holy place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham temple. Modi was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
4. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that in the last 10 years, we have seen a new Bharat. “The country is moving ahead on the path of development in the new Bharat."
5. Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, said, “I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shri Kalki Dham...Thousands of Saints have gathered here from every corner of the country to fulfil the dream of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that was seen 18 years ago."
6. “As Acharya was saying, this event has been possible after 18 years of waiting. I would like to say that there are many good deeds that many have left for me to achieve. With the blessing of all saints and citizens, all of them that have been left will be achieved in the future as well," the PM said.
7. Speaking about the Ram Lalla ‘pran pratishtha’ Modi further said, “Just last month, on 22nd January, the country saw the wait of 500 years come to an end in Ayodhya. That experience of Ram Lalla's presence, that divine feeling, still makes us emotional. We have also witnessed the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on Arab soil, hundreds of kilometres away from the country."
8. He further added, “Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, new medical colleges are also being built across the country. Today our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and foreign investment is also coming in record numbers."
9. PM Modi noted, “It is during this period that we have seen Vishwanath Dham flourishing in Kashi. During this period we are witnessing the rejuvenation of Kashi. It is during this period that we have seen the glory of Mahalok of Mahakaal. We have seen the development of Somnath, and the reconstruction of Kedar Valley. We are imbibing the mantra of development as well as heritage."
10. Meanwhile, later in the day, the Prime Minister is set to initiate 14,000 projects across the state, collectively valued at over ₹10 lakh crore. These projects stem from investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February of the preceding year. This marks the fourth ceremony dedicated to launching these investment proposals.
