Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham temple. Modi was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Here are the top ten updates from the event. 1. While addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said, “Today, with the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public, the foundation stone of another holy place is being laid. I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of Acharyas and Saints. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith." Also Read: PM Modi in Kalki Dham Live Updates: PM lays foundation of temple in UP's Sambhal 2. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the PM said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj encouraged us to take pride in our identity. On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him." Born in 1630, Shivaji fought the reigning Muslim kings of his time, including the Mughals, to carve out his kingdom which went to become one of the most powerful empires in the years to come. 3. PM Modi says “He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything."

4. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that in the last 10 years, we have seen a new Bharat. “The country is moving ahead on the path of development in the new Bharat."

5. Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, said, “I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shri Kalki Dham...Thousands of Saints have gathered here from every corner of the country to fulfil the dream of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that was seen 18 years ago."

6. “As Acharya was saying, this event has been possible after 18 years of waiting. I would like to say that there are many good deeds that many have left for me to achieve. With the blessing of all saints and citizens, all of them that have been left will be achieved in the future as well," the PM said.

7. Speaking about the Ram Lalla ‘pran pratishtha’ Modi further said, “Just last month, on 22nd January, the country saw the wait of 500 years come to an end in Ayodhya. That experience of Ram Lalla's presence, that divine feeling, still makes us emotional. We have also witnessed the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on Arab soil, hundreds of kilometres away from the country."

8. He further added, “Today, on one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, new medical colleges are also being built across the country. Today our ancient sculptures are also being brought back from abroad and foreign investment is also coming in record numbers."