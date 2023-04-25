PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Kerala

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Kerala1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates developmental projects worth over ₹3,200 crore in Kerala, including the Kochi Water Metro, rail projects, and the Digital Science Park.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated slew of developmental projects worth more than ₹3,200 crore at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. These projects include the Kochi Water Metro, various rail projects, and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi also flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod earlier in the day.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×