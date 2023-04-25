PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Kerala

The Digital Science Park, another project for which Modi laid the foundation stone, will serve as a key research facility for developing digital products and services through industry and business collaboration with academia. The facility will focus on Industry 4.0 Technologies, such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and smart materials, with an initial investment of around ₹200 crore for Phase-1 and a total project outlay estimated at around ₹1,515 crore.

