Home / Politics / News /  PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Kerala

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Kerala

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Livemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw during the launch of various projects, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi inaugurates developmental projects worth over 3,200 crore in Kerala, including the Kochi Water Metro, rail projects, and the Digital Science Park.

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated slew of developmental projects worth more than 3,200 crore at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. These projects include the Kochi Water Metro, various rail projects, and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi also flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod earlier in the day.

The Kochi Water Metro, dedicated by the prime minister to the nation today, connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity. Modi also dedicated the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section and laid the foundation stone for several rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations.

The Digital Science Park, another project for which Modi laid the foundation stone, will serve as a key research facility for developing digital products and services through industry and business collaboration with academia. The facility will focus on Industry 4.0 Technologies, such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and smart materials, with an initial investment of around 200 crore for Phase-1 and a total project outlay estimated at around 1,515 crore.

