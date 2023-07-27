PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in Rajasthan’s Sikar

PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in Rajasthan’s Sikar2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:44 PM IST
The prime minister inaugurated five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects in the Sikar district of poll-bound Rajasthan.
