PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in Rajasthan’s Sikar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects in the Sikar district of poll-bound Rajasthan.

In a significant move benefiting farmers, the prime minister dedicated more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation.

“PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs. From information on agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country. They will also ensure regular capacity building of fertilizer retailers at block/district level outlets," the prime minister’s office said.

PM Modi also launched Urea Gold, a variant coated with sulphur. The introduction of sulphur-coated Urea will address sulfur deficiencies in the soil.

“This innovative fertilizer is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertilizer, and enhances crop quality," the PMO added.

During the programme, the prime minister announced the onboarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalyzing growth of logistics in rural areas.

Also, the 14th instalment amount of about ₹17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released through direct benefit transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

In a statement, the PMO said that the Rajasthan will witness a major expansion in health infrastructure as the prime minister inaugurated five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

The medical colleges are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/ referral hospitals".

The five medical colleges inaugurated by the prime minister have been developed at a cumulative cost of more than ₹1400 crore, while the seven medical colleges whose foundation stone will be laid will be built at a cumulative cost of ₹2275 crore.

“Until 2014, there were only 10 medical colleges in the State of Rajasthan. Through dedicated efforts of the Central Government, the number of medical colleges in the State has grown to 35, which is a 250% increase," the PMO said

The establishment of these 12 new medical colleges would increase the number of MBBS seats in the State to 6275 seats from 1750 seats in 2013-14, which would be a 258% increase, it added.

Further, the prime minister inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur during the programme.