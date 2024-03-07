PM Modi inaugurates Hazratbal shrine development project in Srinagar: The initiative and its significance
Situated along the banks of picturesque Dal Lake, the Hazratbal Shrine is revered by Muslims as it is believed to preserve ‘Moi-e-Muqqadas’ – the sacred hair of Prophet Muhammad’s beard.
Among the projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated virtually during his ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar on March 7 was a developmental project of the Hazratbal Shrine.
