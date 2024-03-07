Among the projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated virtually during his ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar on March 7 was a developmental project of the Hazratbal Shrine.

As part of the 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' project that has been executed, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the area around the shrine has been developed.

The Project

Situated along the banks of picturesque Dal Lake, Hazratbal mosque, one of the most revered Muslim shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, was developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

Launched by the Ministry of Tourism in 2014-15, PRASAD is a scheme that focuses on developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across India for enriching the religious tourism experience. The idea behind the scheme is to pave the way for the development and promotion of religious tourism in India, according to the Ministry of Tourism website.

Also Read: ‘Wed in India’ to J&K's lotus connection, 5 key highlights from PM Modi's Srinagar rally address

To create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Hazratbal Shrine, and to enhance their holistic spiritual experience, the project 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' has been executed, according to the PMO statement.

The key components of the project include site development of the entire area including the construction of a boundary wall of the shrine. It also includes illumination of the shrine's precinct, improvement of ghats and devri paths around the shrine and construction of a Sufi interpretation centre. The construction of a Tourist Facilitation Centre, installation of signages, multi-level car parking and construction of a public convenience block and entrance gateway of the shrine among others are also planned, the statement said.

The Significance

The Hazratbal Shrine is revered as it is believed to preserve ‘Moi-e-Muqqadas’ – the sacred hair of Prophet Muhammad’s beard. The relic is displayed for public view on Islamic significant occasions such as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, the last prophet.

The shrine is said to have been established by Inayat Begum, the daughter of Khwaja Nur-ud-Din Eshai, the custodian of the holy relic. The first building was built in the 17th Century by Sadiq Khan, the Mughal subedar during emperor Shah Jahan’s reign, according to historians.

In pics| PM Modi's visit to Jammu-Kashmir's Srinagar ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

The shrine was converted into a prayer hall in 1634. The construction of the present shrine comprising the white marble edifice with a dome began in 1968 and was completed 11 years later in 1979, as per the J&K Tourism Development Corporation website. The project was completed under the aegis of Auqaf Trust Kashmir, headed by the then prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, grandfather of former chief minister and national conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!