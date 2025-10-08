‘1GB wireless data in India costs less than a cup of tea’: PM Modi inaugurates IMC 2025 | Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

During his address, he highlighted that the cost of one GB of wireless data in India today is lower than the price of a cup of tea.

Here are the top key updates from PM Modi's speech: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “...Today, the cost of one GB of wireless data in India is less than the price of a cup of tea. I'm used to using the tea example. But in terms of user data consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. This means that digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury; it is an integral part of Indian life.”

2. India also leads the way in terms of promoting industry and investment. India's democratic setup, the government's welcoming approach, and its ease-of-doing-business policies have established India's reputation as an investor-friendly destination. Our success in digital public infrastructure is a testament to how committed the government is to a digital-first mindset. Therefore, I confidently say, “This is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India,” he added.

3. "India has launched its Made in India 4G Stack. This is a major indigenous achievement for the country. With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability, said PM Modi.

3. Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 will be held from 8th to 11th October under the theme “Innovate to Transform”, highlighting India's commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress.

India Mobile Congress 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators. The event is set to include a wide variety of themes that encompass India's strength in global technological leadership.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “We're also having this year, Prime Minister Sir, an unusual World Cup, Startup World Cup 2025, India edition, where 550 companies will vie with 300 venture capitalists and private equities for finance. Fifteen of these companies will be chosen and sent to the International World Cup competition in San Francisco, and I'm very confident that with the Prime Minister's guidance, India will come back victorious from that World Cup.”

India Mobile Congress More than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, 7,000 global delegates, and 400 companies are expected to participate. Over 1,600 new use-cases across areas such as 5G/6G, AI, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased through 100 sessions and 800 speakers.

"IMC 2025 also underscores international collaboration, with delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria participating in the event," the release noted.

Earlier, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India's satellite communications (SATCOM) sector is poised for significant growth as regulatory frameworks are being established and licensing processes are set to begin soon.

Scindia stated that the SATCOM market in India is expected to double in the next couple of years. With three SATCOM licenses already issued, the Minister expressed optimism that the market will expand rapidly, potentially doubling in size over the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies)