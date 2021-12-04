Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday. PM Modi inspected the model of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor today. The corridor will be built at a cost of around ₹8,300 crore.

About Delhi-Dehradun road project

The corridor will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 metres and over 400 water recharge points. Besides, corridor will have multiple animal passes in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

About Delhi-Haridwar road project

Another greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over ₹2,000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar as well.

Haridwar Ring Road Project

The Haridwar Ring Road Project from Manoharpur to Kangri, to be built at a cost of over ₹1600 crore, will give a respite to residents from traffic congestion in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and also improve connectivity with Kumaon zone.

Dehradun - Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project

The Dehradun - Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, to be constructed at a cost of around ₹1700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two places. It will also boost inter-state tourism. The Najibabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity to Lansdowne.

Bridge next to Laksham Jhula

A bridge across River Ganga next to the Laksham Jhula will also be constructed. The world-renowned Lakshman Jhula was constructed in 1929, but has now been closed due to decreased load-carrying capacity. The bridge to be constructed will have provision of a glass deck for people walking, and will also allow light weight vehicles to move across.

Inauguration of Child Friendly City Project

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Child Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over ₹700 crore was also laid.

Infra project at Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development works at Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham.

Haridwar Medical College

The PM also allocated over ₹500 crore for the construction of Medical College in Haridwar.

PM Modi inaugurates projects to tackle chronic landslides

Prime Minister inaugurated seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. Amongst these projects are the landslide mitigation project at Lambagad (which is en-route the Badrinath Dham), and chronic landslide treatment at Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on NH-58. The Lambagad landslide mitigation project in the chronic landslide zone includes construction of reinforced earthwall and rockfall barriers. The location of the project further adds on to its strategic significance.

Also being inaugurated are the road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot, and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on NH-58, under Chardham road connectivity project.

Hydroelectric Project

The 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project, built over River Yamuna at a cost of over ₹1700 crore, was also launched , along with a Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun. The Himalayan Culture Centre will house a state level museum, 800 seat art auditorium, library, conference hall, etc. which will help people follow cultural activities as well as appreciate cultural heritage of the State.

State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory

The Prime Minister also inaugurate the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners, incense sticks etc., and will lead to establishment of related industries in the region as well. It will also focus on development of high yielding advanced varieties of aromatic plants.

