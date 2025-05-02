PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam seaport, ₹8,867 crore project built by Adani Group in Kerala; here's what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which was completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore by the Adani Group.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his speech after the Vizhinjam International seaport inauguration event: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony of Vizhinjam port. PM Modi took a jibe at the INDI alliance and said, “ I want to tell CM, you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Ye event kayi logon ki need haram kar dega. (Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many).”

2. “During the G20 summit, we had made agreements with several big nations on the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor. In this route, Kerala is in a very important position. Kerala is going to benefit in a big way from this...private sector plays a key role in bringing maritime sector of our country to a new high,” Modi added.

3. Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Pope Francis. He said,"Few days ago, we all had a very sad time. We lost Pope Francis. On behalf of India, President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral...from the land of Kerala, I once again express my condolences."

4. Over the past decade, India’s port capacity has doubled, operational efficiency has increased, and turnaround times have been reduced by 30%, the prime minister said during his address.

5. He highlighted that India now ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of the number of seafarers. Modi also stated that the Vizhinjam port project will significantly contribute to Kerala’s and the nation’s economic stability.

6. "Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Adi Shankaracharya. Three years ago in September, I had the opportunity to visit his birthplace. I am happy that a grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been installed in the Vishwanath Dham complex in my parliamentary constituency, Kashi. I have got the opportunity to unveil the divine statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. Today, the doors of the Kedarnath temple have opened in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand", Modi said.

7. “On one hand, there is this big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is beauty of nature, in between there is this 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport', which is a symbol of new-age development,” Modi said in his address to the public.

Situated in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, the Vizhinjam port is poised to redefine India’s position in global trade and maritime logistics. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) under a public-private partnership, the deep-water port marks a major infrastructure milestone. After a successful trial run, it was officially granted its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)