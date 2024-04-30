PM Modi on Monday said he had informed the Pakistan government about Balakot air strike before it came out in the media and cited that ‘Modi doesn't hide things nor attacks from hiding’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister claimed that he doesn't believe in attacking from the back and fights openly face to face and in case of Balakot air strikes, he disclosed information about it and the destruction caused to the enemies even before the news broke.

"I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them, but I said before that I will inform Pakistan through telephone about airstrikes at night and destruction caused, but Pakistan people did not come on phone. So I asked forces to wait, and after informing them, we later disclosed to the world about airstrikes that happened during the night," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further warned those who try to kill innocent people of the country, Modi said, "this is Naya Bharat (New India), Ghar me ghuskar ke maarega (kills inside one's (enemy) territory)."

Modi was addressing a mega election rally in Karnataka.

Congress planning religion-based reservations: PM Modi In Karnataka, Modi accused Congress of planning religion-based reservations for vote bank politics. He vowed to prevent it, alleging Congress aims to appease minorities since SC/ST and OBC communities support BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In Karnataka, Congress has started a campaign to change the Constitution and to snatch away the rights of SC/ST and OBCs. Our Constitution does not accept religion-based reservation. But the Karnataka government has given part of OBC reservation to Muslims," Modi said.

He said, "they (Congress) will not settle with this. They had earlier too in their manifesto said about coming out with a law to provide religion-based reservation. There is a similar signal in their manifesto this time."

"I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!