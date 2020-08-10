Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >PM Modi interacts with state governments on rains, floods
PM Modi took stock of the floods affecting various parts of the country. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi interacts with state governments on rains, floods

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, some states in the northeast, among others, have been struggling with heavy rains and floods which have led to loss of human lives and animals

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with at least two cabinet ministers of Karnataka and officials of other state governments to get an update on rains and floods affecting various parts of the country.

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with at least two cabinet ministers of Karnataka and officials of other state governments to get an update on rains and floods affecting various parts of the country.

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, some states in the northeast, among others, have been struggling with heavy rains and floods which have led to loss of human lives and animals, and left a trail of destruction, amid the pandemic.

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, some states in the northeast, among others, have been struggling with heavy rains and floods which have led to loss of human lives and animals, and left a trail of destruction, amid the pandemic.

Karnataka's home minister Basavaraj Bommai, revenue minister R. Ashok and chief secretary, T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, among others, attended the meeting.

The state has been receiving heavy showers which have caused floods and landslides. Relief work has been hit due to the conditions on the ground and the fear of contracting covid-19.

The floods and landslides come at a time when Karnataka is struggling with rising covid- 19 cases. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, three cabinet ministers, and Congress's Siddaramaiah, among several other political leaders, have tested positive for the disease.

"I welcome the decision of @PMOIndia @narendramodi to discuss about the flood issues with ministers of Karnataka govt. He had not even tweeted about Karnataka floods when it happened last year. He has finally woken up now & I appreciate it. #FailedFloodMgmt," Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter.

He added that the Centre failed to provide any financial relief to Karnataka for floods and droughts over the last two years.

