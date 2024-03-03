PM Modi is in the hearts of people of Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Chouhan claims BJP will win all 29 seats in the state
Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicts BJP victory in all 29 MP Lok Sabha seats, including his own Vidisha seat. BJP names 24 candidates in first list of 195 for upcoming general elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming general elections, said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been nominated from Vidisha seat.
