‘Nobody supported whatever that is happening in Manipur’

Speaking on the Manipur violence and oppositions demand that PM should speak at the Parliament, he said, "Any prime minister will think of having a good atmosphere in the country from the law and order point of view. Nobody supported whatever that is happening in Manipur. The prime minister has taken cognizance of the issue. Chief Justice of India has also taken cognizance. Everyone has condemned whatever happened there. "