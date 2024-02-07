 PM Modi knows it is only Arvind Kejriwal who can challenge him so…: AAP leader Atishi amid ED raids | Mint
PM Modi knows it is only Arvind Kejriwal who can challenge him so…: AAP leader Atishi amid ED raids

 Livemint

Delhi Minister Atishi reveals that the ED took possession of two Gmail account downloads and three mobile phones owned by the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary and his family after a 16-hour raid.

AAP minister Atishi: PM Modi knows Arvind Kejriwal can challenge him (Ayush Sharma)Premium
AAP minister Atishi: PM Modi knows Arvind Kejriwal can challenge him (Ayush Sharma)

AAP minister Atishi on Wednesday said PM Modi is well aware that if anyone can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Arvind Kejriwal. The comment comes as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials continue to raid the residences of several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi CM's Personal Secretary,

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi says "...After 16 hours of raids, ED took two Gmail account downloads of the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary. Then they took three mobile phones belonging to CM's Personal Secretary and his family...PM Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

 

“"BJP and PM Modi want to finish Arvind Kejriwal. Now they have made it clear that raids are being done without any case or ECIR. Is this the premier investigating agency?...Today, ED is only being used to finish their (BJP) political rivals and Arvind Kejriwal is number one on this list…"

 

ED raids being carried out to crush Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, defame him, she adds

ED likely to sue Atishi

On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at around 10 locations, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary's residence, as part of a money laundering probe into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Simultaneously, the ED is considering legal action against Atishi, accused of the central agency deleting audio clips during a money laundering investigation

ED said, "AAP leader dated February 6, has raised false, baseless and malicious allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement. Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious," officials said.

Officials pointed out that no audio recording was deleted by the agency sleuths, and the allegations were just to discredit the evidence against their misdeeds.

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM IST
