Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the India Today Conclave 2024, lauded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its unwavering efforts in combating corruption while dismissing opposition parties' concerns over the probe agency's remarkable actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a resounding affirmation of his government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, PM Modi praised the ED's stringent measures, stating that every agency is "completely free" to act against graft. "Zero tolerance towards corruption is a key aspect of our governance," he asserted, as quoted by India Today.

Citing statistics, the Prime Minister highlighted the stark contrast in the ED's performance before and after 2014. "Until 2014, under PMLA, only 1,800 cases were registered. In the last 10 years, 4,700 cases have been registered," he revealed. He further noted that while assets worth only ₹5,000 crore were attached until 2014, this figure has surged to over ₹1 lakh crore in the past decade, the report added.

PM Modi lauded the ED's role in cracking down on terror financing, cybercrime, and narcotics, stating that the agency has "busted large-scale crimes and attached wealth totalling over ₹1,000 crore," as quoted by India Today. He acknowledged that such "exemplary work" is bound to cause problems for some individuals and entities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a swipe at opposition parties critical of the ED's actions, PM Modi remarked, "And for the same reason, they are engaged in abusing Modi day and night. But the nation clearly tells them, 'so sorry'." He further accused the opposition of "weaving dreams by calculating on paper," while asserting that his government has transcended mere dreams and delivered on guarantees, as reported by India Today.

As the nation gears up for the upcoming general elections, PM Modi's staunch defence of the ED's anti-corruption efforts and his dismissal of opposition criticism underscore his government's commitment to rooting out graft and ensuring transparency in governance.

