PM Modi launches nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive

The prime minister said that there are only three countries—India, the US and China—that have a population of more than 30 crore people. “In the first round itself, 3 crore people, which is more than the population of at least 100 countries of the world, are being vaccinated. This needs to be taken up to 30 crore in the second round when the elderly and people with serious co-morbidities will be vaccinated," Modi said.

