NEW DELHI : A long wait ends today and a grand temple will be constructed for “Ram Lalla", the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he laid the foundation stone for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by at least 175 guests, including 135 religious leaders.

“Breaking and then rising again for centuries – Ram Janma Bhoomi is free from that deviation now. Those who sacrificed and struggled, their dream has become a reality today," PM Modi said. “Ram is part of us, when we do something we look towards Ram. You see Lord Ram’s power that structures were destroyed, all efforts were taken to remove Ram’s existence. But Ram is still there, he belongs to all of us, he is Maryada Purshottam."

Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was part of the electoral promise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it also marks the completion of the Ram Janambhoomi movement which was started in 1984 by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which is the ideological parent of BJP.

Ram temple would become the modern symbol of Indian traditions, devotion and national sentiment, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking before the select audience, Modi said that there was a need to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place.

Talking about Lord Ram and his teachings during his speech, PM said social harmony and equality were the basis of Ram Rajya. “We will have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We have to ensure everyone's development with support and trust of all. I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity."

“The construction of the temple is not just historic but history is repeating itself….the way Dalits, deprived, tribals and every section of the country supported Mahatma Gandhi during freedom struggle, similarly the entire country is standing united for the construction of temple," PM said.

