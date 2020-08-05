“Breaking and then rising again for centuries – Ram Janma Bhoomi is free from that deviation now. Those who sacrificed and struggled, their dream has become a reality today," PM Modi said. “Ram is part of us, when we do something we look towards Ram. You see Lord Ram’s power that structures were destroyed, all efforts were taken to remove Ram’s existence. But Ram is still there, he belongs to all of us, he is Maryada Purshottam."