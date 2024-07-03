PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today, a day after his Lok Sabha speech amid uproar by Opposition

  • Heated exchanges between the ruling and the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected in the Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech on Wednesday.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated09:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, a day after his two-hour long address in Lok Sabha. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after PM's speech on July 2, the Rajya Sabha will on July 3 continue the debate on the motion of thanks on the last week's President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament.

Heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected in the Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s address on Wednesday. The opposition MPs kept shouting slogans throughout PM's speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi continued his speech in Lok Sabha amid chants of ‘Justice for Manipur’ and ‘Bharat Jodo’ by the opposition members. The PM accused the Congress and its ‘ecosystem’ of insulting Hindus and plotting a ‘conspiracy’ to falsely claim Hindus were violent.

The Prime Minister urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strict action against what happened Monday which he said was a ‘slap on the wisdom of our people and our great national traditions.' The Prime Minister, without naming Rahul Gandhi, was referring to Leader of Opposition's (LoP) speech in Lok Sabha on July 1 in which he launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged ‘assault’ on the idea of India.

In his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi displayed posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva, to target the ruling party. Portions of remarks from Rahul Gandhi's speech were expunged from the records of Parliament on July 2.

The first session of 18th Lok Sabha, which began on June 24, had seven sittings, which saw 539 Lok Sabha members take oath or make affirmation over the first two days. Rajya Sabha is also expected to be adjourned sine die after the address by PM Modi on Wednesday.

 

