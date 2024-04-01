'PM Modi looted public's hard earned money through banks', alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned three ways in which the PM Modi-led government is allegedly using the banking sector to “loot” people of the country.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of looting citizen's "hard-earning money through banks". He said the BJP-led government "mastered the art of ruining the banking sector through demonetisation". In 2016, the central government demonetised ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 banknotes.