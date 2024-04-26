‘PM Modi may soon shed tears…’ Rahul Gandhi says ‘prime minister seems nervous these days’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that these days Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears very nervous during his speeches and there is a probability that the may shed tears on the stage.
Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi, suggesting he seems nervous and might cry during speeches. Gandhi, fighting to keep his Wayanad seat, accused Modi of taking money from the poor over the last decade.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message