Rahul Gandhi says prime minister seems nervous these days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that these days Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears very nervous during his speeches and there is a probability that the may shed tears on the stage.

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi, suggesting he seems nervous and might cry during speeches. Gandhi, fighting to keep his Wayanad seat, accused Modi of taking money from the poor over the last decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"These days Narendra Modi remains very nervous during his speeches. Maybe in a few days, he might shed tears on stage, "said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Bijapur.

Rahul Gandhi further said," Narendra Modi has only snatched money from the poor in the last 10 years. - He gave as much wealth to 22 people of the country as 70 crore people of the country have. - There are 1% such people in India who control 40% of the wealth. Therefore, the Congress Party will give you participation by eliminating unemployment and inflation. The amount of money that Narendra Modi has given to the billionaires, we will give that much money to the poor people of India". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Congress President said that in Karnataka the Congress government had delivered on all its promises.

"Congress has fulfilled all the guarantees it had given in Karnataka, due to which the people here are getting a lot of benefits. Narendra Modi makes some people billionaires, the Congress government will make crores of people lakhpatis" Rahul Gandhi said.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. JD(S) in alliance with BJP is contesting on three seats. The party is contesting from Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar seats. Voting began at 7 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!