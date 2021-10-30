NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to India after he met the head of the Catholic Church in the Vatican City earlier in the day.

Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at the meeting which was scheduled for 20 minutes but went on for an hour, a person familiar with the details of the meeting said.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," said a post from from PM Modi's personal Twitter account.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues, aimed at making the planet better, such as fighting climate change and removing poverty, the person cited above said.The last time the Pope visited India was in 1999.

