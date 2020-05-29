PM Modi not in a 'good mood' over conflict with China: Donald Trump

NEW DELHI : US President Donald Trump has repeated an offer to mediate on a border dispute between India and China while stating that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “big conflict" and Modi was not a in a “good mood" over it.

The repetition of the offer of “mediation“ or “arbitration" came hours after India sidestepped Trump’s initial offer made in a Twitter post and said that India and China were in direct contact over the border tensions that erupted earlier this month.

Talking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said a “big conflict" was going on between India and China.

“I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman," Trump said.

“Have a big conflict …India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people (each). Two countries with very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy," Trump said when asked if he was worried about the border situation between India and China.

“I can tell you; I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China," he said.

Responding to a question on his Twitter post Trump renewed his offer, saying if called for help, “I would do that (mediate). If they thought it would help mediate or arbitrate, I would do that," he said.

India on Thursday had said it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border row, in a carefully worded response to Trump’s offer to arbitrate between the two Asian countries to settle their decades-old border dispute.

“We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," Indian foriegn ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters in New Delhi.

Trump’s surprise offer of mediation had come within hours of Beijing saying that the border situation was “controllable" — something analysts in India interpreted as an attempt to dial down tensions and give diplomacy the space to work.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said on Wednesday that both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

Trump has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal which was rejected by New Delhi.

