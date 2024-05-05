Active Stocks
PM Modi offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple, leads roadshow with Yogi Adiyanath | Watch video

Akriti Anand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow after offering prayers at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow (BJP media)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He also held a roadshow in the district after performing aarti at the grand Ram temple. This is PM Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after the Ram Lalla idol's consecration on January 22, 2024.

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple amid tight security in Ayodhya on Sunday ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He performed 'Dandavat Pranam' before Ram Lalla's idol.

According to reports, the entrance gates to the temple were decorated with flowers, with 'Om' formed with yellow petals. Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places. People from different walks of life lined the road as Modi's motorcade passed through.

View Full Image
PM Modi performed 'Dandavat Pranam' before Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was quoted by ANI as saying that Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir sees around 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, says temple trust

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

PM Modi holds roadshow

PM Modi embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.

On Sunday, PM Modi held his second roadshow in Ayodhya in the last five months. He had carried out a grand roadshow during the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on December 30, 2023.

Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya

Ayodhya will be voting in the fifth phase on May 20. Ayodhya (Faizabad) Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabhas (legislative assemblies): Ayodhya, Bikapur, Milkipur, Rudauli and Dariyabad (Barabanki).

The BJP has again fielded sitting MP Lallu Singh from Ayodhya for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases. Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 05 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
