PM Modi offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple, leads roadshow with Yogi Adiyanath | Watch video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow after offering prayers at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He also held a roadshow in the district after performing aarti at the grand Ram temple. This is PM Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after the Ram Lalla idol's consecration on January 22, 2024.