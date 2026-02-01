PM Modi on Union Budget 2026: Provides clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat, reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the Union Budget 2026–27 “historic”, saying it captures the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, reinforces the reform agenda, and lays out a clear roadmap toward a Viksit Bharat, PTI reported.

In his televised remarks following the Budget’s presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, Modi also described it as a “highway of opportunities”.

“Today's budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The prime minister said the Budget reflects the empowered presence of the country’s feminine strength, noting that Sitharaman has set a new record by presenting the Budget for the ninth consecutive time. Modi added that this year’s Budget lays out an ambitious roadmap to provide fresh momentum to the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

“This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year's budget will give India's reform express new energy and new momentum,” he said.

The prime minister said India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy, and the Budget strengthens the foundation of India's bright future, PTI reported.

“This budget further strengthens India's global role. The 1.4 billion citizens of India are not satisfied with being just the fastest-growing economy. We want to become the world's third-largest economy as soon as possible. This is the resolve of millions of countrymen,” he said.

Modi said this budget embodies the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework, and it is a distinctive budget that prioritises reducing the fiscal deficit and containing inflation while balancing high capital expenditure with robust economic growth.

He also said the support that MSMEs have received in this year's budget will give them new strength to grow from local to global.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said in a statement that it is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan and is inspired by three ‘Kartavyas’ (duties).

As per the Ministry, first ‘kartavya’ is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics, second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity while the hird kartavya, aligned with vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the record ninth time.