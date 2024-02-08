Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In his speech, he lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contribution towards the country. He later a took a dig at the Congress which released a 'black paper' against the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday. Here are 10 points that PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha:

1. PM Modi reacted to the Congress' 'black paper' against the NDA government, calling it a "kaala teeka" that will ward off the evil eye on the achievements of his government.

"Whenever a good thing happens, we apply the 'kaala teeka' (to ward off the evil eye), and I thank (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge ji for doing this honour today," the prime minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi said, "When the country is touching new heights in the last ten years, we take it as 'kala teeka' to help ward off the evil eye". He said Kharge being an elder has put this 'kaala teeka' for the good work being done by our government in the country's progress.

2. Recalling some difficult times, PM Modi took another swipe at the Congress and the Opposition, saying said "we saw fashion parades" in the Rajya Sabha at times. He was referring to opposition leaders wearing black attire in protest over several issues in Parliament.

3. At the beginning of his speech, PM Modi praised Manmohan Singh for his "huge contribution" as a political leader. He said, “I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense. Ideological differences are very short-lived, but they have guided this House and the country for such a long time. They will definitely be discussed in future...the way he has guided this House & Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it..."