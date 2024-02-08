PM Modi's speech in 5 points: From swipe at Opposition's 'fashion parades' to Manmohan Singh's contribution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Congress' 'black paper' against the NDA government, calling it a “kaala teeka” that will ward off the evil eye on the achievements of his government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In his speech, he lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contribution towards the country. He later a took a dig at the Congress which released a 'black paper' against the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday. Here are 10 points that PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha:
4. Adding to the praise for Manmohan Singh, PM Modi said, "I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties..." It doesn't matter who he was given strength, but I believe he provided strength to the democracy.
5. "Our friends who are moving forward towards new responsibilities. Moving from limited expansion to unlimited expansion. Coming out of Rajya Sabha and going to public meetings. I think his experience in Rajya Sabha will prove to be a great asset for the country," PM Modi said.
