PM Modi praises Venkaiah Naidu for tactful conduct of Rajya Sabha

The electoral college has elected NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as vice president who will now be the ex-officio chairman of Rajya Sabha.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to vice president Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha, appreciating the way he conducted proceedings at the upper house of Parliament through difficult times as its chairman and taking it to new heights of productivity.
Modi praised Naidu for his “tactful, wise and firm conduct of the House" and for holding a firm belief that beyond a point, disruption in the House becomes contempt of the House. “I see the maturity of democracy in your standards," an official statement said quoting from the Prime Minister’s speech in Rajya Sabha.
Modi appreciated the adjustment, communication and coordination with which Naidu kept the house going even during the difficult moments. Modi praised Naidu’s view, ‘let Government propose, let Opposition oppose and let the House dispose,’ the statement said. “This House has the right to accept, reject or amend the proposals from the other House but our democracy does not envisage stalling the proposals received from the other House, the statement said quoting Modi.
The prime minister pointed out that the systems established by Naidu and his leadership led to record productivity the House. “During the years of the Vice President’s leadership, productivity of the House increased by 70%, attendance of the members increased, and a record 177 bills were passed or discussed. You have taken so many decisions that will be remembered for the upward journey of the Upper House," as per the statement quoting Modi.
Modi also said that Naidu always promoted young members in the House. “As our Vice President, you devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti," Modi said in his speech.