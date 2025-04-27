PM Modi promises ‘harshest response’ over Pahalgam terror attack in Mann ki Baat: What he said in 7 points

While addressing the 121st Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the Pahalgam terror attack and said, “Terrorists and their patrons want Kashmir to be destroyed again, that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched”.

Here are the top seven statements by PM Modi on the Pahalgam terror attack: 1. “The terror attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism, it shows their cowardness. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, the democracy was getting strengthened, there was a rise in tourism and new opportunities were getting generated for the youth, but the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and the country did not like this,” said PM Modi.

2. “Terrorists want to destroy Kashmir once again. Global leaders have called me, written letters, and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack,” he said.

3. “The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response,” added the PM.

3. “The unity of our nation is our greatest strength. This very unity is the foundation of our decisive battle. We must strengthen our resolve and demonstrate our unwavering willpower. The outrage over this incident is being felt worldwide,” said PM Modi.

4. He said his heart is in deep pain and every Indian is seething with anger over the terror strike that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. He said, “In the war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength.”

5. The world is watching that India is speaking in one voice against the attack, he said, stressing that this unity is the biggest basis of the decisive battle against terrorism.

6. Irrespective of the state one lives in and the language one speaks, everyone has deep sympathy for the families of victims, he said.

7. “Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen heartbroken. Everybody feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims... I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack,” added PM Modi.