PM Modi reads out Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in Rajya Sabha, calls him ‘against reservations’
PM Modi read out Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in which the former PM said that he is strongly against anything that leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took another opportunity to hit at former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in Rajya Sabha. While calling the Congress leader "anti-reservation," PM Modi read out Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in which the former PM said that he is strongly against anything that leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards.