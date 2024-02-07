Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took another opportunity to hit at former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in Rajya Sabha. While calling the Congress leader "anti-reservation," PM Modi read out Jawaharlal Nehru's letter in which the former PM said that he is strongly against anything that leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"....I am reading out its translation - ‘I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards..,’ PM Modi said reading the contents of the letter.

"That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today," the Prime Minister said while attacking Congress in Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second time PM Modi has attacked the first Prime Minister of India in the Budget Session of Parliament. Earlier in Lok Sabha, PM Modi alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi didn't trust the abilities of Indians and thought that they were slow.

"Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." PM Modi said before reading out a statement of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent," PM Modi said. "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira Ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Congress destroyed BR Ambedkar's ideas': PM Modi While intensifying his attack against the Congress on reservations, PM Modi accused the grand old party of destroying the ideas of BR Ambedkar. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

"Congress and its allies have always had difficulty in giving greater participation to SC/ST and OBC. They left no stone unturned to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas. There was no preparation to give him Bharat Ratna, when the government was formed with the support of the BJP, Baba Saheb was given Bharat Ratna...For the first time in the country, NDA Govt made an Adivasi daughter the President of India...," PM Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!