PM Modi rebuts Donald Trump in Lok Sabha: ‘No world leader asked India to halt Operation Sindoor against Pakistan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no world leader asked India to stop its military action against Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' after four days of conflict in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

Modi's remarks come amid US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the strikes. India has consistently denied Trump's assertions.

PM Modi, while refuting the US President's claims, said that the US Vice President JD Vance had called him many times. “I missed US Vice President's calls. And when I called him back he said Pakistan is planning a major attack. And I told him if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons,” Modi said in the speech in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition leaders and accused them of trying to make headlines in the media but failing to win people’s hearts. He also mentioned that a lot was said here on India’s foreign policy.

Advertisement

"There were discussions on global support too...We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress," Modi said.

Rahul dares PM Modi Earlier speaking in Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a “liar” for claiming credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack.

“….he [PM Modi] must deny in Lok Sabha that Trump is a 'liar' and we did not lose any planes,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding, “It is a very dangerous time and we cannot afford a prime minister who doesn't know how to use the Army. We cannot afford a prime minister who doesn't have the guts to say from here that Donald Trump is a liar."

Advertisement

Drawing a historic parallel, the Congress leader added, “In 1971, when the Seventh Fleet was heading toward India, Indira Gandhi told General Manekshaw to take six months or even a year-whatever he needed. That’s called freedom of action. That’s what real political will looks like.”

Advertisement

All Pahalgam Terror Attack terrorists killed: Shah Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday noon that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 were neutralised during Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

Also Read | Parliament LIVE: PM Modi speaks on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday. Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

(This is a developing story)