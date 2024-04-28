PM Modi recalls helping Sonia Gandhi after helicopter crash, calling Rahul during crisis: 'This is beyond politics'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how he extended help to his political rivals, such as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in times of distress. In an exclusive interview with News18, PM Modi spoke about the incident when a helicopter carrying Sonia Gandhi and another Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, had crashed in Daman.