PM Modi releases 21,000 crore for 10 crore farmers under PM Kisan scheme

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shima, Himachal Pradesh. (File Photo)
1 min read . 03:43 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

  • On Monday, Modi released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those who lost their parents during the covid pandemic

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 11th instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, giving out 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers.

“We have taken the initiative to make 100% benefit reach 100% of the beneficiaries. 100% empowerment means ending discrimination, eliminating recommendations, and ending appeasement. 100% empowerment means that every poor gets full benefits from government schemes," said the prime minister while addressing Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shima, Himachal Pradesh.

The programme is part of a series to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the centre.

The funds will be transferred to the bank accounts beneficiary farmers, the government said in a statement.

“Today India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Record foreign investment is happening in India and the country is also creating records in exports. All should come forward and play our part in the journey of progress of our country", the prime minister said.

On Monday, Modi released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme for those who lost their parents during the covid pandemic.