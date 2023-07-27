Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology has set Manipur ablaze. He also said that PM Modi has nothing to do with the violence-hit northeast state because he is only the Prime Minister of a few, not all.

“You would be surprised why is the PM of the country not going to Manipur and speaking on it. It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze," Rahul Gandhi said in a video message. He also accused the BJP-RSS of only focusing on getting power. “BJP-RSS only wants power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country," the senior Congress leader said.

He further stated that there is an ideological war going on between the RSS-BJP and Congress, defining Congress' ideology as the protection of the Constitution, while BJP with a capitalist mindset.

“Whereas the ideology of Congress is to protect the constitution, unite the country and fight against social inequality. On the other hand, RSS-BJP wants that a few selected people should run this country and all the wealth of the country should be in their hands," Rahul Gandhi said in the video.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “...The House is functioning. We are demanding that the PM come there and make a statement. But he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan."

"When he can go there, can't he come to the House for half an hour and make a statement? It means that has no interest, no faith in democracy. He doesn't want to protect democracy and the Constitution. He is disrespecting the Parliament..." he asked.

Opposition parties have been protesting in Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister. A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.