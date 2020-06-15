PM Modi's meeting with CMs: Why the states were divided into two groups

NEW DELHI: The marathon meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of states on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely discuss the nationwide lockdown that is in place to curb the spread of covid-19 pandemic, and the pick up in economic activity. The states could have been divided into two groups based on the rise in coronavirus cases and their geographical locations.

On Tuesday, chief ministers and top officials of 21 states and union territories that account for nearly 5% of active cases will meet Modi. On Wednesday, the PM will meet chief ministers of states that account for the highest number of cases in the country. Most of the states in the second group are also the worst affected due to the problem of reverse migration of daily wage workers.

In a list shared by Prime Ministers’ Office last week on Twitter, the first day of the meeting will be attended by representatives of mainly six union territories, all states of the northeast region and hilly states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Out of the 21 states and union territories set to meet on Tuesday, the worst-affected are Assam with over 3,700 active cases, Punjab with over 3,000 cases and Kerala with over 2,400 cases.

Interestingly, the total number of active cases in these 21 states and union territories is slightly less than 18,000, with 7,500 recoveries and over 130 deaths, data as of Sunday showed. In India, there are a total of over 3.21 lakh cases and over 9,100 deaths.

Among the northeastern states, Assam is the worst affected whereas the remaining seven states comprise 1,959 active cases with just two deaths. The second worst-affected state in the region is Tripura which has over 1000 active cases and one death so far.

In the second round of meeting, Modi will meet chief ministers of states that are the worst affected due to covid-19 and also those that have been worst hit due to migration of labourers to their native places when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

States that will meet PM to finalise their strategy to continue economic activity along with strict lockdown measures in red zones and containment zones are Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. These states are the worst- affected and comprise nearly 2.10 lakh active cases which is nearly 65% of the total cases of the country. Maharashtra has recorded more than 3800 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Gujarat has 1,447 deaths and Delhi 1,271 deaths.

Modi had made it clear during his national address that as economic activity restarts, people will need to be more careful about social distancing, use of masks and hand sanitisers. As several states opt for increased economic activity, many others seek more testing and focus on institutional capacity.

In the meeting that will take place via video conferencing, the chief ministers, particularly from opposition-ruled states, are expected to reiterate their demand for more direct central assistance to handle the fallout of the pandemic. States like Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh demand allowing condition-free lending among others.

This would be the sixth meeting that Modi would hold with chief ministers ever since the pandemic spread in the country beginning with the first meeting on 20 March.

