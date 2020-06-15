PM Modi's meeting with CMs: Why the states were divided into two groups

In a list shared by Prime Ministers’ Office last week on Twitter, the first day of the meeting will be attended by representatives of mainly six union territories, all states of the northeast region and hilly states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Out of the 21 states and union territories set to meet on Tuesday, the worst-affected are Assam with over 3,700 active cases, Punjab with over 3,000 cases and Kerala with over 2,400 cases.