Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to meet ISRO scientists after concluding his BRICS summit. He said that PM Modi's roadshow was politically motivated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “PM Modi went to meet scientists, it’s a good thing, we are proud of scientists. The Prime Minister of the country should meet scientists, but why did he do a roadshow?"

"It would have been a matter of pride if this road show had been done with the scientists, who made this mission successful with their lots of hard work. PM Modi's roadshow was politically motivated," Wadettiwar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi on Saturday met ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today.

ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project.

Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Live Updates on PM Modi ISRO's visit "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.

He said that India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander. The Prime Minister said although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO.

PM Modi expressed pride in the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}