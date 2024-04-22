PM Modi’s speech sparks row: What does MCC say about ‘hate speech’?
The MCC states in its first paragraph that no party or candidate shall participate in any activity that may aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred, or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Sunday as ‘hate speech’ and a ‘well-thought-out ploy’ to divert people’s attention during the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
