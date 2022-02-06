PM Modi's virtual rally in Goa cancelled in wake of Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally in poll-bound Goa got cancelled on Sunday following megastar Lata Mangeshkar's death. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed about the cancellation of the virtual rally to ANI news agency. "Goa BJP has cancelled PM's rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar," Sawant said. Earlier, it was planned that PM Modi will address the voters of North Goa during Jan Sankalp Sabha at 5:30 PM on February 6. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting has also been cancelled for the same reason, Sawant said. "Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all", the Goa CM added.

Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, he informed. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, he informed. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, PM Modi mourned the death of melody queen and said, "she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people".

PM Modi shared his two pictures with the legendary singer and wrote, "Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India".

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

