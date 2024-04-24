PM Modi on Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' remark: 'Congress ki loot zindagi ki saath bhi or zindagi ke baad bhi'
The Congress has only one motto – that of looting people during their life and even after their life, PM Modi said in a dig at Sam Pitroda reportedly advocating an inheritance tax law.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its "advisor" Sam Pitoda advocating an inheritance tax law. He accused the Congress of "looting" the citizens even after their death.
