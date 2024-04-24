The Congress has only one motto – that of looting people during their life and even after their life, PM Modi said in a dig at Sam Pitroda reportedly advocating an inheritance tax law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its "advisor" Sam Pitoda advocating an inheritance tax law. He accused the Congress of "looting" the citizens even after their death.

"Congress ka mantra hai — Congress ki loot zindagi ke sath ki or zindagi ke baad bhi [the Congress has only one motto – that of looting people during their life and even after their life]," PM Modi said at an election rally in Surguja.

"The Congress will kill you with more taxes until you are alive and when you die, it will burden you with the inheritance tax. Those people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and handed it over to their children, now do not want Indians to pass on their property to their children," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “The royal family's prince's advisor has said that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now, these people have gone one step further than this… the Congress says that it will impose an Inheritance Tax, and it will also impose tax on the inheritance received from parents. The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children."

The Prime Minister was reacting to a recent remark by Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, who reportedly emphasised the need for a policy toward wealth redistribution.

What Sam Piroda said Pitroda said during a TV debate, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 percent to his children, 55 percent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair."

The Congress has distanced itself from the remark while Pitroda himself came out with a clarification.

Sam Pitroda clarifies: 'Who said 55% will be taken away?' As his statement triggered a row, Pitroda posted on X, ""Who said 55% will be taken away? Who said some thing like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic?"

"I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts ? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including congress," he added.

Pitroda added, "It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto. PM’s comments on Mangal Sutra & gold snatching is simply unreal."

Congress distances itself from Pitroda's remark The Congress distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's "inheritance tax" remark, saying while the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman is free to express his opinions, "it does not mean they reflect party's views".

In a statement on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh also slammed the “deliberate and desperate" attempts to divert attention from PM Modi's “malicious and mischievous" election campaign.

