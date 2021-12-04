Addressing an event after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Central government has approved more than ₹1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand in the last five years.

PM Modi said, "In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than ₹1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than ₹18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects."

While emphasising that connectivity 'mahayagya' underway in country to make up for the loss during 10 years of previous government, PM Modi said, "previous government didn't work on infrastructure of the hilly border areas as sincerely as they should've. It was as if they'd vowed to demoralize the Army at all levels. We've implemented one rank, one pension, given modern weapons, and a befitting reply to terrorists.

“We've established 3 new medical colleges in Uttarakhand & laid the foundation stone of Hardiwar Medical College, today. Rishikesh is already providing services to AIIMS, Kumaon will also start a satellite centre. Uttarakhand leads in vaccination. I congratulate the state govt," he further added.

PM Modi expressed that that the the mountains and the culture of Uttarakhand are not only the country's faith but also the fortresses of the country's security. He said, “our mountains and culture are not only our faith but also the fortresses of our country's security. We prioritize ease of living for people living in the mountains. Unfortunately, it was nowhere in the policy strategy of those who remained in power for decades."

While between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288kms of National Highways worth ₹600 crore in Uttarakhand, he added that, “our government in its seven years has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000kms worth ₹12,000 crore in Uttarakhand."

"Uttarakhand is not only the faith of the whole country but also the land of Karma therefore the development of this region is the top priority of the double engine government," the Prime Minister said.

He further mentioned that India is moving forward with the intention of investing more than ₹100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around ₹8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The economic corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies)

