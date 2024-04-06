PM Modi says Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League: 'Cut off from India's aspirations'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi said on Saturday the Congress' manifesto “completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the party is completely "cut off from India's aspirations". While speaking at the rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said the Congress' manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League".
