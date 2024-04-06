Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi said on Saturday the Congress' manifesto “completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League”.

The Prime Minister said, "The Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto. Their manifesto reflects the idea which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left, is completely dominated by the leftists," PM Modi said. His statement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Congress manifesto released The Congress released its 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections on April 5. The party promised minorities the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws if they come to power after winning the Lok Sabha Elections.

Among other promises were Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

