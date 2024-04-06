Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi says Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League: 'Cut off from India's aspirations'

PM Modi says Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League: 'Cut off from India's aspirations'

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi said on Saturday the Congress' manifesto “completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the party is completely "cut off from India's aspirations". While speaking at the rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said the Congress' manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League".

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-poll survey predicts 'abki baar NOT 400 paar' for PM Modi's NDA

The Prime Minister said, "The Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto. Their manifesto reflects the idea which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement."

"The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left, is completely dominated by the leftists," PM Modi said. His statement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Congress manifesto released

The Congress released its 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections on April 5. The party promised minorities the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws if they come to power after winning the Lok Sabha Elections.

Among other promises were Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

ALSO READ: Congress manifesto: ‘Law for LGBTQIA+, job reservations, caste census’, top 15 promises from ‘Nyay Patra’

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.